Bitgert (BRISE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $174.07 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497709 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.23 or 0.29749540 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

