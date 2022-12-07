Bitgert Trading 23% Higher Over Last Week (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Bitgert has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $170.90 million and $2.99 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitgert

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

