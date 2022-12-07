BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Achieves $637.30 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $637.30 million and $18.18 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005216 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

