BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

HYT stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 426,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,158. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

