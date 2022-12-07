BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 370,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,013. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $174,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

