BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,917. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.