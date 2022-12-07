BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 2,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,330. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

