Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $113.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 4.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $141.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

