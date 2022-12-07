Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $16,788.20 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $16,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 547,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,476. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 61.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

