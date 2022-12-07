Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $16,788.20 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $16,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 547,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $15,633.20.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.
Blend Labs Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BLND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,476. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.