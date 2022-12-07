Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $13,974,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 110,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

