Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 595,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 175,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

