Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $21,713,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down 0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 19.18. The company had a trading volume of 82,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,464. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of 9.74 and a 52 week high of 43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

