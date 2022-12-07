Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,489. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.