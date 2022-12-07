Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $529,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 122,891 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

CII traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

