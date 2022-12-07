Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 93.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,874. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.