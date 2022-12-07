Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 3.8%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.85 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.68). 216,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 383,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.62).

Boku Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.31 million and a PE ratio of 6,375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Boku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.