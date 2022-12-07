Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $25.49.
About Brighthouse Financial
