Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

