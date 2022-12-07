Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $23,370.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23,370.00.

AMKBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

AMKBY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 175,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,201. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

