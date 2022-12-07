Brokerages Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target at $162.17

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($178.95) to €162.00 ($170.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($172.63) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($163.16) to €145.00 ($152.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 56,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.