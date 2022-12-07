Brokerages Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $20.00

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,835. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

