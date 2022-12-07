Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $245.17

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,790 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 114.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Roche by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Down 1.3 %

About Roche

RHHBY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,281. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.