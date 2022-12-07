Brokers Issue Forecasts for Post Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Post’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Post stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $95.83.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Post by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Post by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

