California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB) Trading Up 0%

California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 12,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
California Republic Bancorp is the bank holding company of California Republic Bank (CRB or the Bank). CRB is a full-service private commercial bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to high net-worth investors. The Bank has around four full-service branches serving Southern California located in Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Irvine and Westlake Village.
