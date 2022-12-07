California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. 2,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,950. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $178,989. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

