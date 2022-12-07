Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 5,612 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Playtika by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,368. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $21.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Activity at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

