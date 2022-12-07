Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.39. 70,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,118. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $247.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,485,334. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

