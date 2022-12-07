Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,550. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

