Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,312,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,962 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,320. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,697 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

