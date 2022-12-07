Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,181,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

