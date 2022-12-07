Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,033. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ANET traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $126.94. 40,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

