Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,033. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
