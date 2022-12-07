Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,777. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.48. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

