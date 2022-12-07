Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. 8,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,329. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

