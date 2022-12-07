Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.72 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

