Caption Management LLC Sells 51,813 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caption Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,813 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.07. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.36 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

