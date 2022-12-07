Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 166 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE WWE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,281. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

