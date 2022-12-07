Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 2,300 Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNWD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

