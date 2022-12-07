Captrust Financial Advisors Has $89,000 Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iRobot were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $85,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 13,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.20. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $77.85.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $278.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot



iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

