Captrust Financial Advisors Has $93,000 Stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4,559.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ROBO remained flat at $47.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

