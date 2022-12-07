Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 150.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

