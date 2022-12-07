Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 440 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZB. StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.1 %

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

NYSE LZB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 13,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

