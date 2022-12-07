Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 905 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.8% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 347,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $86,730.09. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 6,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

