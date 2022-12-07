Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:WMPN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.