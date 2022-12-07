Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 215,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,340 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,304. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile



Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

