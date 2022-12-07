Capula Management Ltd Sells 27,786 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FXI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 3,188,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,112,637. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.