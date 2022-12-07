Cartesi Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $78.85 million and $16.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Cartesi
Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,464,766 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cartesi Token Trading
