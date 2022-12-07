Cartesi Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $78.85 million and $16.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,464,766 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

