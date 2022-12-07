Casdin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 750,000 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. AbCellera Biologics makes up approximately 0.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.26% of AbCellera Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 129,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics Profile

ABCL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

