Casdin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 50,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $560.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

