Casdin Capital LLC Sells 1,305,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,305,000 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Several analysts have commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,787. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

