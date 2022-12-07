Casdin Capital LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Casdin Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines makes up about 4.9% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $58,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. 12,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $111.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.