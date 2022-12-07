Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) versus Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Financial Review

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $57.86, indicating a potential upside of 147.78%. Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 36.87%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Akumin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 6.54 -$31.29 million ($2.05) -11.39 Akumin $421.08 million 0.21 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.60

Castle Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -42.79% -11.87% -10.69% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

